Market Turmoil Amid US-Iran Tensions & Shifts in European Tech Stocks

European shares dipped on Monday due to U.S.-Iran tensions causing Iran to shut the Strait of Hormuz, affecting oil prices and energy stocks. Major drops were seen in travel, leisure, and tech sectors. Investors are focused on upcoming earnings and expected interest rate hikes by central banks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 14:43 IST
Market Turmoil Amid US-Iran Tensions & Shifts in European Tech Stocks
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On Monday, European shares experienced a slight decline as investors reacted to rising hostilities between the United States and Iran. Tehran's decision to close the Strait of Hormuz sent oil prices soaring, impacting the market significantly.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index saw a minor fall, decreasing by 0.09% to 640.54, continuing its downward trend from the previous week. The geopolitical tensions cast doubt on a recent interim deal regarding the Strait of Hormuz, causing oil prices to increase and energy stocks to rise by 1% within the STOXX 600.

Travel, leisure, and tech sectors experienced declines, with notable setbacks for companies like Lufthansa, Ryanair, and SK Hynix. Meanwhile, investors are eyeing the start of the earnings season, particularly the performance of ASML. In the broader economic landscape, anticipated rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank gain attention, alongside recent corporate movements involving companies like Plus500, AkzoNobel, and Vodafone.

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