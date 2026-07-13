Market Jitters: Tech Slump Amid Middle East Tensions and AI Valuations

Tech stocks declined and government bond yields increased as investors worried about Middle East unrest and AI shares' valuations. Investors are wary ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's Congress testimony. U.S.-Iran tensions have impacted oil prices, and upcoming earnings reports are pivotal for market sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 17:17 IST
Market Jitters: Tech Slump Amid Middle East Tensions and AI Valuations
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  • Country:
  • United States

Tech stocks experienced a sharp decline while government bond yields rose, as investors contended with the increasing Middle East conflict and AI share valuations. U.S. and Iranian forces exchanged missile and drone strikes, with Tehran announcing the closure of the crucial Strait of Hormuz once again.

The U.S. dollar saw a slight downturn amid a keen focus on the Federal Reserve's rate outlook, especially ahead of Chair Kevin Warsh's upcoming Congressional appearance. Key stock indices, including MSCI's global index and Nasdaq futures, recorded losses, indicating market apprehension.

Oil prices reacted to the geopolitical tension, with Brent crude rising to $78.22 per barrel. Analysts predict these pricing dynamics may be influenced by upcoming U.S. mid-term elections, potentially affecting President Trump's policy decisions on oil flow agreements.

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