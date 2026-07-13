Market Jitters: Tech Slump Amid Middle East Tensions and AI Valuations

Tech stocks experienced a sharp decline while government bond yields rose, as investors contended with the increasing Middle East conflict and AI share valuations. U.S. and Iranian forces exchanged missile and drone strikes, with Tehran announcing the closure of the crucial Strait of Hormuz once again.

The U.S. dollar saw a slight downturn amid a keen focus on the Federal Reserve's rate outlook, especially ahead of Chair Kevin Warsh's upcoming Congressional appearance. Key stock indices, including MSCI's global index and Nasdaq futures, recorded losses, indicating market apprehension.

Oil prices reacted to the geopolitical tension, with Brent crude rising to $78.22 per barrel. Analysts predict these pricing dynamics may be influenced by upcoming U.S. mid-term elections, potentially affecting President Trump's policy decisions on oil flow agreements.