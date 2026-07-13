Market Volatility Increases as U.S.-Iran Tensions Escalate

Wall Street experienced a rocky start to the week as escalating tensions between the United States and Iran rattled investors, leading to a dip in stocks on Monday. The conflict significantly impacted oil prices and caused concern among investors.

President Donald Trump's announcement of reinstating a blockade on Iranian shipping in the Gulf, coupled with promises to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, intensified after both nations exchanged missile and drone attacks. This escalation undermined a temporary U.S.-Iran agreement reached last month intended to keep the Strait functioning smoothly while ending the ongoing conflict.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq was among the biggest losers, heavily influenced by declining semiconductor stocks. Major memory-chip companies like Western Digital, Micron Technology, and Sandisk saw notable losses, affecting broader market dynamics. Meanwhile, economic data and corporate earnings set to release this week will further test market resilience.