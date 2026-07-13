Tech Stocks Tumble Amid Rising U.S.-Iran Tensions

Tech shares exerted pressure on U.S. markets Monday, following President Trump's decision to reinstate a blockade on Iranian ports. This move further fueled the ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran, causing oil prices to surge and dampening investor risk appetite.

While the tech-centric Nasdaq led in losses, the S&P 500 followed close behind. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, was cushioned by increasing energy stocks due to rising crude prices and limited traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Amid these geopolitical tensions, investors are also keeping an eye on economic data, upcoming tech earnings, and Congressional testimony from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh. Anticipated inflation concerns due to the U.S.-Iran conflict and potential Fed rate hikes are gaining attention as markets brace for new economic insights.