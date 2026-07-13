Tech Stocks Tumble Amid Rising U.S.-Iran Tensions

Tech stocks in the U.S. faced declines following President Trump's reinstatement of a blockade on Iranian ports, escalating tensions between the two nations. The Nasdaq led losses while energy stocks rose due to surging crude prices. Investor focus now turns to upcoming earnings and economic reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 23:59 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 23:59 IST
Tech Stocks Tumble Amid Rising U.S.-Iran Tensions
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Tech shares exerted pressure on U.S. markets Monday, following President Trump's decision to reinstate a blockade on Iranian ports. This move further fueled the ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran, causing oil prices to surge and dampening investor risk appetite.

While the tech-centric Nasdaq led in losses, the S&P 500 followed close behind. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, was cushioned by increasing energy stocks due to rising crude prices and limited traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Amid these geopolitical tensions, investors are also keeping an eye on economic data, upcoming tech earnings, and Congressional testimony from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh. Anticipated inflation concerns due to the U.S.-Iran conflict and potential Fed rate hikes are gaining attention as markets brace for new economic insights.

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