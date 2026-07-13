Tensions in the Middle East Drive Euro Zone Bond Yields Higher

Euro zone bond yields rose on Monday following significant increases in oil prices due to heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran. The financial market reacted swiftly to the latest geopolitical developments after the exchange of missile and drone attacks led Iran to close the Strait of Hormuz once again.

This closure casts uncertainty over the future of the U.S.-Iran agreement aimed at reopening the strait and settling ongoing Middle East conflicts. These developments have intensified concerns about the region’s stability, and this volatility has impacted both inflation and interest rate forecasts. Germany's 10-year bond yield, the euro zone benchmark, climbed 3.8 basis points, while crude futures surged by 4.3%.

Investors are closely monitoring ECB's stance on inflation, as ECB officials maintain a hawkish tone despite energy prices calming. With the ECB pricing a potential rate hike by year-end, the macroeconomic outlook remains on edge. Traders anticipate further market volatility in response to upcoming U.S. economic data.