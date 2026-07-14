In June, U.S. consumer inflation likely experienced a slowdown, primarily attributed to a decrease in gasoline prices following a short-lived ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. Yet, persistent conflicts have kept household economic pressures elevated, and a Federal Reserve interest rate hike remains a possibility.

Gasoline prices temporarily dropped, attributed to the fragile ceasefire, but recent military engagements in the Strait of Hormuz reignited price hikes. The U.S. now plans to reimpose a blockade on Iranian shipping, signaling prolonged tensions and impacting crude supply routes.

As food prices are anticipated to rise due to external conflicts and domestic supply issues, consumer struggles continue. Despite these challenges, the core Consumer Price Index, excluding volatile sectors, showed moderate gains, sustaining Federal Reserve considerations for an interest rate adjustment.