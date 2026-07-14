Typhoon Bavi: China's Resilient Storm Displaces Thousands

Typhoon Bavi has forced over 260,000 people to evacuate in China's Liaoning province due to severe flooding. Persisting heavy rains and disruptions in transport and education are expected. Despite making landfall, Bavi, with its well-preserved warm core, continues to draw moisture, impacting regions up to the Korean peninsula.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 09:28 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 09:28 IST
Typhoon Bavi: China's Resilient Storm Displaces Thousands
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  • China

Typhoon Bavi, deemed the most powerful storm to hit mainland China this year, has led to the evacuation of more than 260,000 residents in Liaoning province. The storm triggered severe flooding, prompting heavy rainfall forecasts through Tuesday as Bavi channels vast quantities of tropical moisture northward.

In Shenyang, the provincial capital, a lighthouse became a symbol of the storm's force after severing a high-voltage power line and drifting through floodwaters, navigating roadways and underpasses, as captured in social media videos. Educational institutions and transportation services have been largely suspended across affected northeastern cities.

Bavi, spanning an area equivalent to France, originated in the Pacific Ocean 13 days ago. Despite making landfall, its weather system remained robust, credited to a well-preserved warm core. Meteorologists predict intensified rainfall as Bavi, now classified as a tropical storm, releases its accumulated moisture, moving north towards the Korean peninsula.

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