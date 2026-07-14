Trump’s Strategic Shift: Investment Deals Over Strait Fees

In a strategic pivot, U.S. President Donald Trump reversed his earlier initiative to impose a 20% transit fee for using the critical Strait of Hormuz, a point of tension amid ongoing conflict with Iran. Instead, Trump aims to pursue trade and investment deals with Gulf nations.

Hostilities remain unabated as reports emerge of continued military exchanges between the U.S. and Iran. Strikes have been reported involving American forces targeting Iranian positions and Iran retaliating against bases hosting U.S. troops in the region.

The international community has voiced concern over the proposed fees, and shippers oppose the plan, citing the lack of legal grounds. While middle eastern analysts claim conflict may still be controlled, risks of escalation linger amid global energy supply disruptions.