China's Economic Slowdown: Balancing Domestic Demand and Global Challenges

China's economic growth decelerated to 4.3% in the second quarter compared to the previous year, as reported on Wednesday, falling short of analysts' forecasts. This slowdown is attributed to weak domestic demand compounded by the oil shock related to the Iran conflict, despite robust production and export figures.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had anticipated a 4.5% GDP expansion for the April-June quarter compared to the previous year, a slowdown from the 5.0% rise in the first quarter. The second-quarter growth rate marks the slowest since the final quarter of 2022, a period during which China contended with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Economic experts emphasize a deepening disparity between domestic and international demand. While export strength is driven by AI hardware and green tech, domestic demand struggles amid a prolonged property downturn. Analysts suggest quicker policy action, such as rapid local government bond issuance, to stabilize investment and potentially spur a rate cut from the People's Bank of China.