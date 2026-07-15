China's Economic Growth Falters Amid Global Challenges

China's economic growth has faltered, dropping to an annual rate of 4.3% in the second quarter. This slowdown has overshadowed economists' forecasts, which anticipated 4.5% growth. The obstacles include weak domestic demand and an oil shock related to the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Since the fourth quarter of 2022, China's economy has faced its slowest pace of growth, amid post-pandemic recovery challenges and a lingering property slump. While production and exports have shown strength, largely due to artificial intelligence initiatives, consumption and investment continue to flounder.

Industrial production saw a 5.3% rise in June compared to last year, yet fixed-asset investment has dropped significantly. As economic momentum slows, expectations turn toward Beijing's fiscal measures to support the economy, as Premier Li Qiang stresses the need for a comprehensive understanding of current economic dynamics.