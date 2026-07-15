China's Q2 Economic Growth Hits Roadblock Amid Global Tensions

China's economic growth slowed to 4.3% in Q2, missing forecasts and marking the weakest pace since late 2022. Factors such as weak domestic demand and the oil shock from the Iran war overshadowed stronger production and exports, though the government remains optimistic about meeting its annual targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 07:51 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 07:51 IST
China's Q2 Economic Growth Hits Roadblock Amid Global Tensions
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China's economic growth witnessed a significant slowdown in the second quarter, registering a 4.3% increase as per official data released on Wednesday. This figure fell short of analysts' expectations, attributed to diminishing domestic demand and oil market disturbances linked to the Iran conflict.

Analysts had anticipated a 4.5% rise for the April-June period, following a robust 5% growth in the first quarter. The second quarter's year-on-year growth represents the slowest pace since the last quarter of 2022, a period marked by the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commentary from Zhiwei Zhang, Chief Economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, suggests the slowdown may not trigger significant policy changes by the government. With Q1's strength and a persistent export boom, policymakers remain hopeful about achieving official growth targets. Insights on future policy direction are expected from the upcoming Politburo meeting.

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