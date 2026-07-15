Trump's Call to Boost Defense Manufacturing Amid Global Tensions

President Donald Trump is calling on top defense executives to hasten weapons production in light of strained U.S. stockpiles due to ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. On Wednesday, Trump is expected to emphasize expanding manufacturing capacity during his participation in a roundtable discussion at the U.S. Army War College in Pennsylvania.

The event, part of a two-day Defense and Innovation Summit hosted by Republican Senator Dave McCormick, will gather senior military leaders, defense contractors, and technology executives. The aim is to fortify the U.S. industrial base and accelerate the delivery of advanced weapons systems. Trump's presence underscores the administration's broader focus on bolstering defense production in response to prolonged conflicts.

General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, highlighted the need for rapid production and innovation from industry partners. Meanwhile, Michael Duffey, overseeing Pentagon acquisitions, noted the use of long-term procurement contracts to encourage defense companies to invest billions in factory expansions, addressing surging demand for key weapons like Patriot missiles.