In response to a nationwide fuel shortage, Russia is prioritizing fuel delivery to vehicles that support major food retail chains, as confirmed by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. The country's escalating fuel crisis has been exacerbated by recent Ukrainian drone attacks on critical energy infrastructure and oil refineries.

The attacks have resulted in a significant drop in gasoline output, falling to just 65% of the typical seasonal consumption levels. Novak emphasized the importance of prioritizing fuel supplies to ensure food delivery vehicles remain operational, helping to prevent spoilage and stabilize consumer prices in the process.

The government is also addressing diesel distribution to support the agricultural sector. This issue has prompted concerns from Russia's central bank, which warned that the drop in fuel production might hinder the country's economic growth during the second quarter of 2026.