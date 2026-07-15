Wall Street Watches as PayPal Surges Amid Takeover Talks and Eases Inflation

Wall Street's indexes were set for a higher open Wednesday as investors assessed recent softer-than-expected producer inflation data alongside a wave of corporate earnings reports. PayPal saw a significant surge due to news of a potential $53 billion takeover offer, contributing to the upbeat market sentiment.

Leading banks like BlackRock and Morgan Stanley exceeded profit expectations, further bolstering investor confidence. These results underline the resilience of U.S. consumer and corporate financial standings, promoting a positive tone for the ongoing earnings season.

Additionally, the Producer Price Index showed a surprise decline, easing inflation concerns and dampening prospects of an imminent Federal Reserve rate hike. With ongoing geopolitical tensions, including U.S.-Iran conflicts, influencing market dynamics, the equities remain at a critical juncture.