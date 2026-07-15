Karnataka School Under Investigation for Alleged Assault on Student
An FIR has been filed against a Bengaluru school's staff for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old student. The father accuses school staff, including the principal, of beating his son and using abusive language. Police have initiated an investigation; no arrests have been made yet.
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing development, Karnataka's Jnanabharathi Police have registered an FIR against the administrative staff of a school in Bengaluru following accusations of assaulting a minor student. The complaint, filed by the father of a 13-year-old boy, claims that the incident occurred on a Tuesday afternoon within school premises.
According to the complaint lodged by Maheshkumar, a businessman, his son Samarth M, a Class 7 student, was reportedly assaulted by two to three teachers along with other staff members who allegedly beat the child and used abusive language. This incident has raised concerns about the safety and wellbeing of students in educational institutions.
The police have identified the Administrative Secretary, Principal, and several teachers of St Philomina School, Mariyappanapalya, as key suspects. The case, invoking sections of the Juvenile Justice Act, RTE Act, and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, is currently under investigation. No arrests have been reported at this stage, and authorities are pursuing the matter diligently.
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