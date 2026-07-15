Karnataka School Under Investigation for Alleged Assault on Student

An FIR has been filed against a Bengaluru school's staff for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old student. The father accuses school staff, including the principal, of beating his son and using abusive language. Police have initiated an investigation; no arrests have been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 20:52 IST
Karnataka School Under Investigation for Alleged Assault on Student
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing development, Karnataka's Jnanabharathi Police have registered an FIR against the administrative staff of a school in Bengaluru following accusations of assaulting a minor student. The complaint, filed by the father of a 13-year-old boy, claims that the incident occurred on a Tuesday afternoon within school premises.

According to the complaint lodged by Maheshkumar, a businessman, his son Samarth M, a Class 7 student, was reportedly assaulted by two to three teachers along with other staff members who allegedly beat the child and used abusive language. This incident has raised concerns about the safety and wellbeing of students in educational institutions.

The police have identified the Administrative Secretary, Principal, and several teachers of St Philomina School, Mariyappanapalya, as key suspects. The case, invoking sections of the Juvenile Justice Act, RTE Act, and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, is currently under investigation. No arrests have been reported at this stage, and authorities are pursuing the matter diligently.

TRENDING

1
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
2
Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds Test a New Model

Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds ...

Global
3
Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

South Africa
4
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

Who Really Wins From AI? IMF Finds $2.7 Trillion Gains Flow Mainly to Wealthier Countries

How Stronger Competition and Lower Tariffs Can Unlock Faster Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

ADB Study Reveals How ICT Reforms Can Unlock China's Digital Trade and Regional Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026