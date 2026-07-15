Dollar Holds Steady Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Cooling Inflation

The dollar remained stable as markets balanced U.S. strikes on Iran and lower-than-anticipated inflation that decreased the likelihood of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike. Inflation data showed a 3.5% annual slowdown in June, stirring uncertainty in September's rate hiking prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 17:01 IST
Dollar Holds Steady Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Cooling Inflation
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  • Country:
  • United States

The dollar maintained its footing on Wednesday as the financial world balanced renewed U.S. military strikes on Iran with unexpectedly mild inflation data, which dampened prospects of a near-term interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. The currency held steady at 162.34 yen, with the euro at $1.1418 and sterling trading at $1.3399.

The geopolitical friction between the U.S. and Iran heightened market focus on the Middle East. Oil prices remained elevated, straining inflation outlooks. Following U.S. President Trump's announcement of a naval blockade on Iranian ports, the dollar has benefited due to its safe-haven status alongside the U.S.'s relative insulation from surging energy costs.

Inflation data reflected a year-on-year slowdown to 3.5% in June, marking a monthly decrease for the first time since April 2020. Traders are now assessing a 70% chance of a rate hike in September, contingent on future benign inflation readings. Meanwhile, currency shifts were observed in Norway, New Zealand, and China, driven by respective inflation reports and economic growth statistics.

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