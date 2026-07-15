Dollar Holds Steady Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Cooling Inflation

The dollar maintained its footing on Wednesday as the financial world balanced renewed U.S. military strikes on Iran with unexpectedly mild inflation data, which dampened prospects of a near-term interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. The currency held steady at 162.34 yen, with the euro at $1.1418 and sterling trading at $1.3399.

The geopolitical friction between the U.S. and Iran heightened market focus on the Middle East. Oil prices remained elevated, straining inflation outlooks. Following U.S. President Trump's announcement of a naval blockade on Iranian ports, the dollar has benefited due to its safe-haven status alongside the U.S.'s relative insulation from surging energy costs.

Inflation data reflected a year-on-year slowdown to 3.5% in June, marking a monthly decrease for the first time since April 2020. Traders are now assessing a 70% chance of a rate hike in September, contingent on future benign inflation readings. Meanwhile, currency shifts were observed in Norway, New Zealand, and China, driven by respective inflation reports and economic growth statistics.