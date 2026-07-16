Steel Salvation: Britain Nationalises British Steel to Secure Its Future

In a strategic move to secure the future of its steel industry, Britain has nationalised British Steel, fully acquiring the lossmaking company previously owned by a Chinese entity.

The government's decision comes amidst challenging conditions of high energy costs and oversupply in the global market. British Steel, the last primary steel plant in the UK, is crucial for supplying various industries, including rail and automotive.

Despite the financial burden, outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasised it was in the national interest, aiming to protect jobs and maintain critical manufacturing capabilities. Legislation was finalised after efforts to find a private buyer failed.