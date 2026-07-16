UnitedHealth Group's Strategic Shift Boosts 2026 Profit Forecast

UnitedHealth Group raised its 2026 profit forecast on Thursday, attributing the positive outlook to diligent cost management in its medical expenses and enhanced operational income within its Optum health services division.

The healthcare titan's shares surged nearly 5% in pre-market trading. Chief Financial Officer Wayne DeVeydt noted the company's effective cost controls in its Medicare and Medicaid sectors were significant contributors to the favorable second-quarter performance.

On a yearly basis, UnitedHealth's Optum business saw a 29% increase in second-quarter operating income, hitting $4 billion. Innovations, including AI tools, significantly reduced administrative burdens, allowing clinicians to focus more on patient care. UnitedHealth anticipates this growth trajectory for Optum to continue, aiming for full revenue rebound by 2028.