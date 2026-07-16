UnitedHealth Group Surges With Optimistic Profit Forecast and Strategic Overhaul

UnitedHealth Group's shares surged nearly 7% pre-market following an upgraded 2026 profit forecast fueled by improved medical cost management and Optum health services income. CFO Wayne DeVeydt credits cost controls in Medicare and increased Medicaid payments for low-income Americans as key factors.

Adjusted Q2 earnings were $6.38 per share, ahead of the $4.90 analyst estimates. The company now targets a 2026 adjusted profit of $19.50 to $20.00 per share, far above the original $17.75 forecast. Several competitors also saw stock gains after a previous downturn.

CEO Stephen Hemsley restored organizational focus post-ransomware turmoil, refreshing leadership, trimming certain insurance products, and pledging $1.5 billion for AI investment. Optum's operating income significantly improved, with DeVeydt optimistic about long-term growth and revenue recovery by 2028.