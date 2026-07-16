UnitedHealth Group Tightens Grip: Profit Forecast Raised Amid Cost Controls

UnitedHealth Group enhanced its 2026 profit forecast on Thursday, reflecting stringent spending measures on medical costs and a significant uptick in operating income within its Optum health services division.

Chief Financial Officer Wayne DeVeydt attributed these gains to meticulous cost management in Medicare and increased Medicaid payments. The company reported a second-quarter earnings per share of $6.38, outperforming the $4.90 average estimate from analysts aggregated by LSEG.

CEO Stephen Hemsley, who resumed leadership after previous financial missteps and a major cyber attack, redirected the company with a $1.5 billion AI investment and leadership changes. The health insurance unit's revenue met expectations despite membership declines driven by expired subsidies, reflecting overall strategic progress.