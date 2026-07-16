India's Food Processing Sector Set for Transformative Growth

India's food processing industry stands at the brink of transformative change, with projections indicating its potential to reach USD 600 billion by 2030. This growth is attributed to a shift towards higher value addition and consumer-focused innovation, as highlighted by a recent FICCI-Deloitte report.

The report notes a transition from a supply-driven model to a consumer-centric one, emphasizing value-added manufacturing and robust distribution networks to bolster export competitiveness. Currently, India processes only about 12-13% of its food output, starkly lower than developed nations, suggesting considerable scope for expansion.

Speaking at FICCI Foodworld India 2026, Andhra Pradesh's Minister, T.G. Bharath, outlined ambitious targets including attracting significant investment and job creation, underscoring the pivotal role of AI and digital technologies in the sector's future. Meanwhile, government efforts are underway to establish a global 'Bharat' brand for Indian processed foods, enhancing value addition and export.