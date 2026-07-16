The Kremlin has assured that the economic challenges facing Russia are not critically detrimental, maintaining a stance of stability. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized ongoing governmental efforts to address these difficulties.

The statement follows a report by Russia's central bank indicating a notable decline in corporate sentiment; the Business Climate Indicator (BCI) saw a significant drop in July. Price expectations among businesses have sharply risen, reversing a previous declining trend.

Economic expert Yevgeny Kogan highlights the potential impact of rising inflation and fuel shortages on Russia's economy. He warns of possible stagflation, suggesting that resolving these issues may require difficult economic decisions surrounding interest rate adjustments and business activity support.