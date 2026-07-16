EU Considers Tariff Hike on Chinese Cars to Partner with Local Automakers

The EU might increase tariffs on Chinese cars to pressure Chinese automakers into partnering with European manufacturers like Volkswagen. This suggestion comes amid Volkswagen's threat to shut down German plants, including one in Saxony, if new strategies aren't adopted. Collaborations with Chinese carmakers could be key.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 19:32 IST
EU Considers Tariff Hike on Chinese Cars to Partner with Local Automakers
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  • Germany

The European Union is contemplating higher tariffs on Chinese-manufactured cars, aiming to encourage partnerships between Chinese automakers and European companies such as Volkswagen, according to a Saxony state minister's remarks in a recent interview.

Volkswagen has warned of potential closures of four German plants, including its all-electric facility in Zwickau, raising the stakes for innovative solutions. Oliver Blume, Volkswagen's CEO, has proposed producing Chinese-developed models in Europe and suggested collaboration with Chinese automakers as a strategic move.

The Saxony economy minister, Dirk Panter, emphasized the necessity of such partnerships, stating that they could shift European negotiations favorably. Despite China's growing market share in Europe, Panter acknowledged the inevitability of Chinese brands entering the market, highlighting their responsibility for contributing to European value creation and employment.

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