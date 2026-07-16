FTSE 100 Rises Despite Global Tech Weakness

London's FTSE 100 closed notably higher, lifted by consumer staples, despite broader global weakness in technology shares. Investor caution persisted due to rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran. The blue-chip index, along with the midcap FTSE 250, each posted a 0.5% gain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 21:54 IST
FTSE 100 Rises Despite Global Tech Weakness
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London's FTSE 100 index saw a positive close on Thursday, achieving a 0.5% rise to finish at 10,572.2 points. This uptick occurred against a backdrop of global declines in technology stocks, as consumer staples led the gains.

In addition to the growth of the FTSE 100, the midcap FTSE 250 mirrored this positive trend with an identical 0.5% increase. Despite these gains, investor sentiment was tempered due to increasing geopolitical tensions involving the U.S. and Iran.

Market analysts suggest that investor appetite remains cautious amidst the international uncertainty, even as select sectors like consumer staples continue to underwrite London's market strength in challenging times.

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