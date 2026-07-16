FTSE 100 Rises Despite Global Tech Weakness

London's FTSE 100 index saw a positive close on Thursday, achieving a 0.5% rise to finish at 10,572.2 points. This uptick occurred against a backdrop of global declines in technology stocks, as consumer staples led the gains.

In addition to the growth of the FTSE 100, the midcap FTSE 250 mirrored this positive trend with an identical 0.5% increase. Despite these gains, investor sentiment was tempered due to increasing geopolitical tensions involving the U.S. and Iran.

Market analysts suggest that investor appetite remains cautious amidst the international uncertainty, even as select sectors like consumer staples continue to underwrite London's market strength in challenging times.