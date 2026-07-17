Brazil's Ethanol and Sugar Industry Faces US Tariff Blow

Brazil's ethanol and sugar producers expressed dismay on Thursday as the United States imposed fresh 25% tariffs, signaling a setback in cooperation between the two nations. The Union of the Sugarcane and Bioenergy Industry (UNICA) highlighted that the U.S. has been a critical market for Brazil's ethanol and sugar exports.

UNICA reported that in 2025, U.S. imports included 253 million liters of Brazilian ethanol, valued at $163 million, underscoring significant economic ties. However, tariffs are expected to take effect by July 22, addressing alleged unfair trade practices by Brazil, which rejects these claims.

Brazil's domestic ethanol production has increasingly shifted toward corn-based sources, reducing reliance on U.S imports. Renato Cunha of NovaBio criticized the U.S. decision, suggesting it seeks favorable ethanol market access without reciprocal sugar import concessions.