Britain's Nationalisation of British Steel Sparks Tensions with China
China has expressed strong disapproval over Britain's decision to nationalize British Steel, previously owned by Chinese company Jingye. The move, China argues, disregards their contributions to the British economy. Britain nationalized the firm to safeguard the future of steel production in the country.
- Country:
- China
China has voiced its firm opposition to Britain's recent decision to nationalize British Steel. The Chinese government has criticized the move, highlighting that Britain's actions have ignored the contributions of the former Chinese owner, steelmaker Jingye, to the UK's economy and society.
The takeover occurred on Thursday when Britain fully nationalized British Steel, a loss-making entity, addressing a crucial need to preserve the nation's steel manufacturing capabilities.
Amid this backdrop, China's commerce ministry has called for fair treatment of Chinese companies operating in the UK, referencing Britain's 'forcible' acquisition as a potential strain on bilateral trade relations.
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