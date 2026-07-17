China has voiced its firm opposition to Britain's recent decision to nationalize British Steel. The Chinese government has criticized the move, highlighting that Britain's actions have ignored the contributions of the former Chinese owner, steelmaker Jingye, to the UK's economy and society.

The takeover occurred on Thursday when Britain fully nationalized British Steel, a loss-making entity, addressing a crucial need to preserve the nation's steel manufacturing capabilities.

Amid this backdrop, China's commerce ministry has called for fair treatment of Chinese companies operating in the UK, referencing Britain's 'forcible' acquisition as a potential strain on bilateral trade relations.