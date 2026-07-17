China has issued a stern rebuke following Britain's decision to nationalise British Steel, a measure taken to safeguard the country's steel production future. The move, announced on Thursday, saw the British government take full control of the struggling company, previously under the ownership of Chinese steel giant Jingye.

China's commerce ministry responded with scathing criticism, accusing Britain of forcibly assuming control and ignoring the contributions Jingye made to the UK economy and society. The ministry declared that the action severely damages Jingye's legitimate rights and interests.

The statement emphasized that this development could significantly undermine the confidence of Chinese companies contemplating investment in the UK. China's officials urge the British government to honor commitments under the China-UK Investment Protection Agreement, while remaining vague on potential measures to protect the rights of Chinese investors.