Iran's Revolutionary Guards Strike Back

Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed they attacked a U.S. special operations center in al-Tanf, Syria, as a response to the death of Iranian soldiers in Iranshahr. The Guards stated they maintain control over the Strait of Hormuz, threatening to halt oil and gas exports if U.S. aggression persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 09:51 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 09:51 IST
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Strike Back
  • Country:
  • Iran

In a bold move, Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced a retaliatory strike on a U.S. special operations command center located at al-Tanf in Syria. The attack, reported by Tasnim news agency, was said to be in response to the killing of Iranian soldiers in Iranshahr.

However, Reuters stated that it could not independently verify the veracity of this claim. The strategic implications of such actions could be significant, affecting regional stability.

Adding to the tension, the Guards declared Iran's full control over the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz. They warned that no oil or gas shipments would pass through the waterway as long as U.S. military actions persisted, potentially impacting global energy markets.

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