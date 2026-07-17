Iran's Revolutionary Guards Strike Back

In a bold move, Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced a retaliatory strike on a U.S. special operations command center located at al-Tanf in Syria. The attack, reported by Tasnim news agency, was said to be in response to the killing of Iranian soldiers in Iranshahr.

However, Reuters stated that it could not independently verify the veracity of this claim. The strategic implications of such actions could be significant, affecting regional stability.

Adding to the tension, the Guards declared Iran's full control over the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz. They warned that no oil or gas shipments would pass through the waterway as long as U.S. military actions persisted, potentially impacting global energy markets.