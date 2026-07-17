Trump's Continued Battle Over 2020 Election Integrity

In a renewed effort to question the legitimacy of U.S. election outcomes, former President Donald Trump has declassified intelligence he claims reveals electoral fraud and foreign meddling, despite contradicting evidence from intelligence reports and independent research.

Trump, advocating for the SAVE America Act which imposes stricter voter ID laws, has repeatedly asserted that the 2020 elections were 'rigged'. His allegations have spurred on another set of appeals to Congress for heightened electoral regulations and oversight. However, the measure faces hurdles, notably the partisan divide in the Senate.

Accusations from Trump regarding foreign influence, particularly from China and Venezuela, challenge intelligence findings, such as the 2021 report that disclosed China considered but ultimately refrained from interference. Allegations of non-citizens voting and fraudulent registrations in states like Michigan continue to fuel his claims, despite insufficient evidence of widespread fraud being found.