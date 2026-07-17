China Expands Investment Horizons with QDII Quotas

China is boosting its Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) quotas to advance overseas investment opportunities. The move, announced by the country's foreign exchange regulator, follows efforts to curb illegal cross-border capital flows.

Xiao Sheng, of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), emphasized a regular allocation of QDII quotas, focusing on mutual fund products. This initiative is intended to balance financial market development with security as part of a broader opening strategy.

Analysts suggest these measures are aligned with managing cross-border capital flows and the goals of RMB internationalization. They highlight the importance of follow-on implementation rules to define practical boundaries and possibly expand compliant investment channels.