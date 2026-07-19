Sam Burns Takes Commanding Lead at British Open with Stellar Performance

Sam Burns leads the British Open by two strokes after a series of impressive rounds, heading into the final day with hopes of securing his first major victory. Despite a rocky start, Burns rebounded with exceptional form, outshining competitors like Bryson DeChambeau and Ryan Fox amidst a backdrop of challenging conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 01:59 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 01:59 IST
Sam Burns Takes Commanding Lead at British Open with Stellar Performance
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Sam Burns seized a significant advantage in the third round of the British Open, finishing with a two-stroke lead. Burns, a U.S. Open runner-up, followed his impressive 62 on Friday with a five-under 65, placing him at 10 under heading into Sunday’s final round.

The American golfer's performance comes despite an initial struggle, having bogeyed the last three holes in his first round. Now, Burns is hopeful for his first major win, emphasizing the importance of executing his game plan without concern for the outcome, except for the joy of reuniting with his family soon.

Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau overcame a two-stroke penalty controversy, maintaining his focus and delivering a disciplined round at Royal Birkdale. As Burns stays in the lead, competitors like New Zealand's Ryan Fox and South Korea's Kim Si-woo aim to close the gap on the final day.

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