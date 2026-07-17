Congress Raises Concerns: Will Government Address Key Issues in Monsoon Session?

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi expresses doubts over government’s willingness to discuss critical public issues like Ayodhya, education, and foreign policy during the Monsoon Session. Opposition parties also voice concerns over the Delimitation Bill and women's reservation, urging for an all-party meeting to deliberate these pressing matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 14:08 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 14:08 IST
Congress Raises Concerns: Will Government Address Key Issues in Monsoon Session?
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has voiced concerns about the government's accountability and responsiveness to issues affecting the public, including Ayodhya, the education system, and foreign policy. Speaking to media, Gogoi noted the possibility of the session being disrupted to avoid key discussions.

The Congress party plans to engage with its allies in the INDIA bloc and other opposition parties to form a collective stance on proposed Bills during the session. Gogoi emphasized the importance of the government responding to pivotal issues concerning Ayodhya, education, and Manipur, among others, without attempting to evade responsibility.

Meanwhile, the Congress leadership, including MP Pramod Tiwari, reiterated its opposition to the Delimitation Bill, which some allege is being surreptitiously presented as a women's reservation initiative. Party President Mallikarjun Kharge has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the bill, which previously failed to pass in Parliament due to insufficient support.

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