Deepening Crisis: Iranians Grapple with War and Economic Strain
A renewed surge of U.S. attacks on Iran has led to widespread anxiety among Iranians amid deteriorating economic conditions and intermittent internet blackouts. Many citizens face hardships such as soaring costs and employment uncertainties, compounded by the ongoing conflict, while expressing their determination to remain in their homeland.
- Country:
- Iran
In a renewed wave of U.S. attacks, Iranians face increasing anxiety and uncertainty as their nation’s economic situation strips away their sense of stability. With a shaky ceasefire dissolved, citizens are left grappling with mounting costs and employment uncertainties amid war.
Somayeh, a Tehran-based photographer, reveals that pre-war prices have nearly doubled, intensifying her financial concerns. Amir, a software engineer from Sanandaj, struggles to sustain his family after internet blackouts disrupted his work, further strained by ongoing U.S.-Israeli attacks.
Despite escalating economic issues, some Iranians, like Nazanin, a Sanandaj psychotherapist, remain resolved to stay in Iran, weighed by familial ties and financial constraints. Meanwhile, Hiwa from Mahabad sees the economic crisis as a catalyst for potential social change, even as the risk of street riots looms.
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