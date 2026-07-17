Deepening Crisis: Iranians Grapple with War and Economic Strain

In a renewed wave of U.S. attacks, Iranians face increasing anxiety and uncertainty as their nation’s economic situation strips away their sense of stability. With a shaky ceasefire dissolved, citizens are left grappling with mounting costs and employment uncertainties amid war.

Somayeh, a Tehran-based photographer, reveals that pre-war prices have nearly doubled, intensifying her financial concerns. Amir, a software engineer from Sanandaj, struggles to sustain his family after internet blackouts disrupted his work, further strained by ongoing U.S.-Israeli attacks.

Despite escalating economic issues, some Iranians, like Nazanin, a Sanandaj psychotherapist, remain resolved to stay in Iran, weighed by familial ties and financial constraints. Meanwhile, Hiwa from Mahabad sees the economic crisis as a catalyst for potential social change, even as the risk of street riots looms.