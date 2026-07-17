Devastating Thunderstorms Slam France After Heatwave

At least two people perished and thousands were left without power as violent thunderstorms struck France overnight. These storms followed an extended heatwave, leaving 53,000 households in the dark. French media and the energy grid operator Enedis reported on the widespread damage and outages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 14:09 IST
Devastating Thunderstorms Slam France After Heatwave
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  • Country:
  • France

France is grappling with the aftermath of severe thunderstorms that claimed the lives of at least two people and left thousands without electricity. The violent weather came on the heels of a prolonged heatwave that had already put stress on communities.

The storms wreaked significant havoc overnight, with 53,000 households waking up to find themselves without power. The outages exacerbated the challenges faced by residents in the affected regions as they worked to deal with the severe shifts in weather conditions.

According to reports from French media and the local grid operator, Enedis, the damage was widespread and recovery efforts are underway. Emergency services have been deployed to provide assistance and restore normalcy in the wake of the destructive storms.

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