ED Raids Unveil Massive Illegal Sand Mining Scam Across Three States

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in Bihar, Delhi, and Rajasthan, exposing illegal sand mining by Mahadev Enclave Pvt Ltd. The investigation unveiled unreported mining worth Rs 131 crore. IIT Patna's geospatial analysis confirmed unauthorized sand excavation, prompting a FIR by Bihar's Mines and Geology Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 14:12 IST
ED Raids Unveil Massive Illegal Sand Mining Scam Across Three States
Official logo of Enforcement Directorate (Photo/ED). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sweeping crackdown, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches at eight locations across Bihar, Delhi, and Rajasthan to unearth a significant illegal sand mining operation. The operation is allegedly executed by Mahadev Enclave Pvt Ltd, led by the Chandak Family, with prominent figures Ashok Chandak and Raghav Chandak from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, at the helm.

The probe, spearheaded by ED's Patna zonal office under section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), uncovered large-scale unauthorized mining activities by the firm. The illegal activities, which were neither reported nor detected by the state's mining department, implicate massive negligence or possible complicity.

In a proactive move, the Patna ED sought the expertise of IIT Patna to conduct a comprehensive geospatial analysis of specific sand ghats in Bihar's Banka district. The report unveiled rampant illegal excavation activities, with an estimated value surpassing Rs 131 crore during the financial years from 2015-16 to 2022-23. Consequently, authorities have invoked Section 66(2) of the PMLA to communicate these findings to the Bihar State Mining Corporation, which has led to an FIR by the state government’s Mines and Geology Department on August 21, 2025, currently under investigation.

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