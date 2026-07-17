Philippines Condemns Racist Video by China Daily

The Philippines has lodged a diplomatic protest against a Chinese state media video showing Filipinos as monkeys. The AI-generated content ridiculing Manila’s submission to U.S. and Japanese influence coincided with the 10th anniversary of an international ruling against China's South China Sea claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 14:07 IST
Philippines Condemns Racist Video by China Daily
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The Philippines has condemned a video released by China's state-run media, China Daily, depicting Filipinos as monkeys, in what it has described as 'racist' and 'unacceptable' imagery. The government in Manila has lodged a diplomatic protest, demanding the removal of the video.

The controversial AI-generated video, posted on China Daily's Facebook account, portrays a monkey in Filipino attire manipulated by forces representing the U.S. and Japan, critiquing Manila's allegiance amid tensions in the South China Sea. This comes during events marking the 10th anniversary of a ruling that invalidated China's territorial claims there.

Amid strained relations, the Philippines Defense Secretary criticized the video as dehumanizing and indicative of China's insecurity. Meanwhile, China has distanced itself officially from the content, stating it doesn’t represent the government’s stance. The incident adds to the ongoing tensions between the countries over the disputed maritime territory.

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