European Markets Tumble Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Tech Selloff

European shares declined following a global market selloff driven by chip stocks and escalating Middle East tensions. Despite strong AI sector forecasts, tech shares plummeted. While utilities and luxury sectors gained, rising energy prices and geopolitical tensions pose risks. Key movers included Saab's profit growth, and a major spike in Tomra Systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 15:17 IST
European Markets Tumble Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Tech Selloff
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On Friday, European shares experienced a noticeable decline as global markets reacted to a selloff in chip stocks and rising tensions in the Middle East. Investors avoided volatile tech stocks and sought refuge in less performing sectors amid growing uncertainty over AI investments.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 0.6% to 639.49 points, contributing to a two-week loss of about 2%. Europe's tech sector faced the steepest drop, with Soitec, ASMI, and ASML experiencing significant declines. Conversely, utilities and luxury sectors showed resilience this week.

Amidst these market shifts, rising energy prices and geopolitical events have increased focus on potential changes by the European Central Bank. Significant market moves included Saab's profit surge and Tomra Systems' upbeat quarterly results, while Iran's actions in the Gulf spiked oil prices.

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