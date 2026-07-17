Tensions Escalate: Black Sea Naval Assaults Shake Global Markets

Russian defense ministry officials reported that their forces have targeted 24 Ukrainian military vessels in the past week. This aggressive move included strikes on 14 dry cargo ships, three ferries, two container ships, and several other types of vessels.

The strategic assaults come as both Ukraine and Russia have launched missile and drone attacks on maritime assets in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. These waters are of significant importance as they serve as vital routes for global grain exports.

The ongoing hostilities have prompted a spike in global wheat prices, highlighting the economic implications of the military engagements in this region.