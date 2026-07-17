Oil Prices Balance FTSE 100 Amid Middle East Tensions
London's FTSE 100 remained mostly steady, driven by a rise in energy stocks due to higher oil prices amid continued Middle East tensions. This gain offset weaknesses seen in financial stocks, with Andy Burnham poised to assume the role of Britain's next prime minister.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The FTSE 100 in London showed minimal movement on Friday, primarily influenced by an uptick in energy stocks. The surge in oil prices, which resulted from escalating tensions in the Middle East, lifted the energy sector.
This positive movement in energy stocks effectively counterbalanced the decline observed in financial shares, stabilizing the index.
Meanwhile, political developments came to the forefront as Andy Burnham is set to be Britain's next prime minister.
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