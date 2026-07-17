Unexpected Rise: U.S. Import Prices Surge in June

In an unexpected turn, U.S. import prices increased in June, driven by rising costs for capital and consumer goods, according to recent data from the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This rise of 0.3% contrasts with a revised 1.7% advance in May and defied predictions by economists, who expected a 0.7% decrease.

The hike in import prices stood at 7.1% over the past year, indicating the most significant annual jump since August 2022. Contributing to this was a 0.4% increase in capital goods prices, amid growing technological demand.