FAA Greenlights Boeing for Airworthiness Certifications 737 MAX and 787
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced it will allow Boeing to issue airworthiness certificates for its 737 MAX and 787 models starting next week. This decision comes after a rigorous safety review and marks a significant step for Boeing, aiming to boost production following previous setbacks.
- Country:
- United States
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has informed Congress that Boeing will be permitted to issue airworthiness certificates for all 737 MAX and 787 airplanes beginning next week. This development represents a notable achievement for the U.S. aerospace company as it seeks to increase production output.
The FAA's decision comes after numerous months of comprehensive data analysis and safety reviews. The findings confirmed consistent production quality, leading to the FAA's assurance in Boeing's capabilities to handle airworthiness certifications under its oversight, as stated in an email reviewed by Reuters.
Boeing's rights to certify individual MAX planes were revoked by the FAA in 2019 following a second fatal crash in Ethiopia, and similar restrictions were imposed on the Boeing 787 in 2022 due to production quality concerns. Boeing has yet to provide an official comment regarding this recent FAA determination.
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