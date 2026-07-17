Tensions Surge: Drone Attack Disrupts Suezmax Tanker

A drone attack targeted an oil tanker chartered for loading at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal off Russia's Black Sea coast.

The vessel, identified as the Suezmax-class Nordic Zenith and chartered by ExxonMobil, suffered damage, intensifying recent maritime hostilities amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The CPC, which manages an extensive oil pipeline from Kazakhstan's Caspian Sea deposits to Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, reported the tanker as unfit for further loading operations, highlighting the conflict's impact on global oil markets.