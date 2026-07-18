Reckoning with the Past: A Call for Colonial Commemoration Day

India and the UK convened a dialogue to explore the intricate threads of their colonial past and push for the establishment of a National Day of Commemoration for Victims of Colonialism. Experts emphasized the need for comprehensive historical understanding to foster equitable trade relations and sharpen policy frameworks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 11:50 IST
Reckoning with the Past: A Call for Colonial Commemoration Day
L To R - PK Basu, Chandini Jaswal, Moderator, Prof Prabhu Mohapatra, Divya Bhatia and Colin Gonsalves. Image Credit: ANI

A pivotal dialogue in New Delhi has highlighted the need for India and the United Kingdom to confront their shared colonial past, advocating for a National Day of Commemoration for Victims of Colonialism. Organized by Urzu Media, the event drew experts from diverse fields to discuss the impact of colonialism and its enduring legacy.

Prominent figures including Dr. Charan Singh and Prof. Abhijit Das addressed how colonial rule transformed India's economy and institutions. Speakers examined economic, legal, and cultural dimensions, emphasizing that historical understanding is crucial for informed policymaking and fostering an equitable India-UK partnership.

In-depth discussions critiqued the proposed India-UK trade agreement, highlighting concerns over data sovereignty and transparency. However, optimists like Prasenjit K. Basu argued for potential economic benefits. The dialogue serves as a call to action for integrating historical insights into current policies and establishing a comprehensive platform for remembrance.

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