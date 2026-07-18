US Launches Safeguard Probe Into Imported Lamb Meat

The United States has started a safeguard investigation into imported lamb meat, opening a formal review to determine whether rising imports are harming or threatening the country's domestic lamb industry.

The United States notified the World Trade Organization (WTO) Committee on Safeguards on 17 July that the investigation officially began on 13 July 2026. The process will examine whether temporary trade measures are needed if imported lamb is found to be causing serious injury to US producers.

Investigation Opens to Stakeholder Participation

The US International Trade Commission (USITC) is leading the investigation and has invited importers, exporters and other interested parties to take part in the review.

Participants wishing to become official parties to the investigation must file an entry of appearance within 21 days after the notice is published in the Federal Register. A public service list containing all registered participants will then be prepared for the proceedings.

Interested parties will also have the opportunity to submit evidence, written arguments and responses throughout the investigation.

Hearings Scheduled for Later This Year

The investigation includes separate stages covering the question of serious injury and, if necessary, possible trade remedies.

Pre-hearing briefs related to serious injury must be submitted by 8 October 2026, while submissions on potential remedies are due by 23 November 2026.

A hearing on whether increased imports have caused serious injury is scheduled for 16 October 2026 in Washington, D.C. If the Commission concludes that serious injury exists or reaches an equally divided decision, a second hearing on possible safeguard measures will take place on 1 December 2026.

What a Safeguard Investigation Means

Under WTO rules, a safeguard investigation examines whether a surge in imports is causing or threatening to cause serious injury to a domestic industry. If the investigation confirms that increased imports are responsible for significant harm, a WTO member may temporarily introduce safeguard measures such as import restrictions to give domestic producers time to adjust to changing market conditions.

The WTO noted that safeguard investigations are designed to provide a transparent process in which importers, exporters and other interested parties can present evidence and respond to arguments before any trade restrictions are considered.