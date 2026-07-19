Sports Highlights: Triumphs, Setbacks, and Record Breakers

The sports world saw significant activities, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s injury, Connor Bedard's extension with the Blackhawks, and Kylian Mbappe's record-breaking goals in the World Cup. The Dallas Mavericks blocked the Knicks' attempt to secure Moussa Cisse. Other highlights involve Tommy Fleetwood's British Open ambitions and MLB and WNBA updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 13:27 IST
Sports Highlights: Triumphs, Setbacks, and Record Breakers
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In a weekend brimming with sports action, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced the placement of outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on a 10-day injured list due to a strained adductor muscle. To fill the gap, catcher Adrian Del Castillo was recalled from Triple-A Reno, while pitcher Gerardo Carrillo was added to the 40-man roster. Carrillo has been optioned to Reno, indicating the team's strategic adjustments.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Blackhawks solidified their future by extending star forward Connor Bedard’s contract for five years at a hefty $75 million. This agreement, carrying a $15 million annual cap hit, marks a critical phase in their rebuilding process. Bedard’s deal is among the highest, trailing only those of Leo Carlsson and Kirill Kaprizov.

In soccer, Kylian Mbappe made history, becoming the World Cup’s all-time top scorer with 22 goals, despite France's defeat by England. England, led by Bukayo Saka's hat-trick, secured third place in the thrilling match. Elsewhere, golfer Tommy Fleetwood remains hopeful ahead of the British Open, spurred by strong local support in Southport. Additionally, significant updates came from the MLB, WNBA, and tennis circuits, capturing varied emotions and outcomes across the sports landscape.

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