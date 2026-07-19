Kyiv Under Siege: Russia's Largest Missile Assault of the War

In one of the largest missile attacks of the war, Russia bombarded Kyiv with 41 missiles, causing at least one death and injuring 16. Residential areas were damaged, highlighting Ukraine's urgent need for advanced air defenses amidst escalating attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 13:44 IST
Kyiv Under Siege: Russia's Largest Missile Assault of the War
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  • Ukraine

Russia unleashed one of its most intense ballistic missile attacks on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, in the ongoing war, resulting in at least one fatality and injuring 16 people, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday.

The night assault involved 41 missiles and damaged several buildings across Kyiv's districts, including residential blocks and commercial areas, Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed. Emergency workers were seen sifting through the destruction, while residents recounted harrowing experiences of the blast's impact.

The attack underscores Ukraine's pressing need for advanced air defense solutions, with President Zelenskiy emphasizing the urgency for anti-ballistic systems and revealing a potential agreement for Patriot interceptor production with the U.S. by year-end.

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