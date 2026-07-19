UAE's Non-Oil Trade Surges in 2026
The United Arab Emirates' non-oil foreign trade increased by 13.1% year-on-year in the first half of 2026, reaching 1.937 trillion dirhams. Non-oil exports hit a record 452.8 billion dirhams during this period, according to Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The United Arab Emirates witnessed a significant rise in its non-oil foreign trade during the first half of 2026, achieving a 13.1% increase compared to the previous year. According to a statement from Dubai's ruler and the country's prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the trade value climbed to 1.937 trillion UAE dirhams, approximately $527.42 billion.
The ruler emphasized the importance of this growth, noting that non-oil exports reached a new high of 452.8 billion dirhams. This expansion underscores the UAE's robust trade capabilities outside the oil sector.
The UAE continues to strengthen its economic positioning, with foreign trade being a pivotal driver in diversifying its economy.