UAE's Non-Oil Trade Surges in 2026

The United Arab Emirates' non-oil foreign trade increased by 13.1% year-on-year in the first half of 2026, reaching 1.937 trillion dirhams. Non-oil exports hit a record 452.8 billion dirhams during this period, according to Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 13:29 IST
UAE's Non-Oil Trade Surges in 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates witnessed a significant rise in its non-oil foreign trade during the first half of 2026, achieving a 13.1% increase compared to the previous year. According to a statement from Dubai's ruler and the country's prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the trade value climbed to 1.937 trillion UAE dirhams, approximately $527.42 billion.

The ruler emphasized the importance of this growth, noting that non-oil exports reached a new high of 452.8 billion dirhams. This expansion underscores the UAE's robust trade capabilities outside the oil sector.

The UAE continues to strengthen its economic positioning, with foreign trade being a pivotal driver in diversifying its economy.

TRENDING

1
South Africa Urges Couples to Register Customary Marriages

South Africa Urges Couples to Register Customary Marriages

South Africa
2
UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

Global
3
Venezuela Draws $346 Million from IMF for Earthquake Recovery

Venezuela Draws $346 Million from IMF for Earthquake Recovery

Venezuela
4
Sniffing for Safety: The Role of Kali and Canine Teams at the World Cup

Sniffing for Safety: The Role of Kali and Canine Teams at the World Cup

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How High Tariffs and Weak Competition Are Holding Back Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

The AI Mirage: Big Claims, Thin Capability, Weaker Firms

Can Tougher Banking Rules Bring More People Into Formal Finance?

Energy Still Runs Kazakhstan’s Economy as Tourism Fails to Move the Growth Needle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026