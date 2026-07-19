Ebola Outbreak Escalates in Congo
The Democratic Republic of Congo is facing an escalating Ebola outbreak, with confirmed cases reaching 2,267, including 893 deaths. The latest situation report reveals 86 new cases and 29 fatalities in the last 24 hours, emphasizing the critical need for ongoing intervention and support from health organizations.
- Country:
- Democratic Republic of Congo
The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has reached alarming levels, with the number of confirmed cases climbing to 2,267, as per government data released on Saturday.
Tragically, the death toll has now reached 893. These figures mark a significant increase and reflect the total number of confirmed cases as of Friday.
A recent situation report documented 86 new cases and 29 additional deaths in just the past 24 hours, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced medical intervention and international support.
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