Ebola Outbreak Escalates in Congo

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has reached alarming levels, with the number of confirmed cases climbing to 2,267, as per government data released on Saturday.

Tragically, the death toll has now reached 893. These figures mark a significant increase and reflect the total number of confirmed cases as of Friday.

A recent situation report documented 86 new cases and 29 additional deaths in just the past 24 hours, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced medical intervention and international support.