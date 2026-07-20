U.S. Markets Buoyed by Earnings Speculation Amid Middle East Tensions

On Monday, U.S. stock index futures saw an increase as investors anticipated crucial earnings that may challenge Wall Street's AI-fueled rally. This comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, which have tempered risk appetite.

This week marks an intensification of the second-quarter earnings season with significant reports expected from industry giants such as Alphabet, Tesla, Intel, and IBM. The surge in AI-driven capital spending remains a key catalyst for market gains this year, propelling semiconductor stocks and aiding major U.S. indices to achieve record highs.

However, last week's remarkable rally in chip stocks ended in a bearish downturn, notably impacting the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index. In conjunction, geopolitical developments, particularly the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, have reintroduced volatility in energy prices, impacting inflation expectations.