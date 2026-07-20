Tech Stocks Bounce Back Amid Earnings Season Buzz

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbed as chip stocks rebounded from last week's decline. Expectations are high for earnings reports from key tech firms like Alphabet and Intel amid an AI-driven rally. Concerns over overvaluation persist despite strong earnings forecasts, inflation ease, and geopolitical tensions impacting markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 21:53 IST
Tech Stocks Bounce Back Amid Earnings Season Buzz
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On Monday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices witnessed gains driven by a resurgence in chip stocks after last week's downturn. Investors are eagerly anticipating earnings reports from major technology firms, notably Alphabet and Intel, which have galvanized Wall Street's AI-fueled rally.

Alphabet's shares rose by 2.9% following news that Google's Gemini-integrated server chip aims to bolster AI efficiency. This comes as the second-quarter earnings season intensifies with significant expectations for Alphabet, Tesla, Intel, and IBM.

The semiconductor sector, battered by recent performance declines, shows signs of optimism. However, last week's selloff sparked concerns over lofty valuations. The current market dynamics are complicated by geopolitical tensions, including U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran and Yemen's Houthis imposing a blockade on Saudi Arabia, fanning inflation fears.

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